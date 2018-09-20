Share Plc. (SHRE) Insider Richard William Stone Sells 597,205 Shares of Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard William Stone sold 597,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £149,301.25 ($194,478.64).

Richard William Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Richard William Stone purchased 583 shares of Share stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($197.45).

Shares of LON:SHRE opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Thursday. Share Plc. has a one year low of GBX 22.18 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

