SG Americas Securities LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Davita by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Davita by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 101,558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.