SG Americas Securities LLC Has $419,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 260.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,295 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 49.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 932.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 278,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $183,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,435,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,085 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.16. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

