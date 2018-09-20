Seymour Schulich Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Stock

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) insider Seymour Schulich acquired 1,000,000 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$990,000.00.

Seymour Schulich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 18th, Seymour Schulich acquired 1,000,000 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$890,000.00.

PGF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.97. 1,505,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,287. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.52.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.40 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative net margin of 179.98% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%.

PGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.