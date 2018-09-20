Semtech Co. (SMTC) SVP James Jungsup Kim Sells 8,617 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 8,617 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $517,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Jungsup Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Monday, September 10th, James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $143,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 9,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,141. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Semtech by 4,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Semtech by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after purchasing an additional 684,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,775,000 after purchasing an additional 549,595 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,791,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 1,173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.