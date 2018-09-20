Semtech Co. (SMTC) SVP James Jungsup Kim Sells 8,617 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 8,617 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $517,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Jungsup Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 10th, James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $143,250.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 9,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,141. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $60.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Semtech by 4,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Semtech by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after purchasing an additional 684,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,775,000 after purchasing an additional 549,595 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,791,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 1,173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.
