Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.20 and a beta of -0.02.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $890.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

