Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,768 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QVR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

