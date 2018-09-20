Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,208 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 127.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,293 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.83 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

