Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Scotts Miracle-Gro should gain from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout creates unique competitive advantages for the company’s Hawthorne division. Moreover, the company is likely to gain from the continued long-term prospects and cost savings opportunities associated with its Hawthorne division. However, higher distribution expenses and commodity cost headwinds may hurt the company’s margins in fiscal 2018. Moreover, a slow start to the season and improved inventory planning by its retail partners could negatively impact the U.S. Consumer unit's sales. The company’s high debt level is another concern. Scotts Miracle-Gro has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,483,103.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,652,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,107,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $3,135,983.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,422 shares of company stock worth $7,103,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,274,000 after buying an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,516,000 after buying an additional 442,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after buying an additional 124,782 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

