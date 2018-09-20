Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Stake Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,048,000 after purchasing an additional 803,443 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116,191.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 284,670 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 600,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,512 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

