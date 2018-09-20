Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Trade Desk worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $1,928,896.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,636 shares of company stock worth $37,046,991. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $144.85 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

