Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $80,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 189,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.