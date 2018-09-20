Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $126,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after purchasing an additional 714,331 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after purchasing an additional 457,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,466,000 after buying an additional 343,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $190,439.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,442.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,257 shares of company stock valued at $21,118,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.