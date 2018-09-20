Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.86% of Garmin worth $103,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,601.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3,291.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,117,276.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,611,325 shares in the company, valued at $342,290,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $84,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,406,269 shares of company stock worth $282,067,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

