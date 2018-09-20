Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Receives $175.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.46. 12,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,569. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 89.64%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 978,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 290,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 607,588 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $103,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 188,841 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

