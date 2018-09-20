salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.97.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $158.79.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $72,731.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $1,341,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,907.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,701,020 and sold 578,560 shares worth $85,654,826. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,321 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

