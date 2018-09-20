Safran (SAF) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Societe Generale set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.60 ($128.60).

Safran stock opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Tuesday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

