Safestyle UK (SFE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.83 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.83 ($0.56). Approximately 265,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 754,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.43 ($0.53).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Alan Lovell purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($46,893.32).

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

