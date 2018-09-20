Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Stake Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,491,000 after buying an additional 577,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,613,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,529,000 after buying an additional 351,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,731,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,360,000 after buying an additional 84,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,881,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,462,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

