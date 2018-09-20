S & T Bancorp (STBA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.62. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. equities research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Miller sold 5,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Jones sold 600 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $27,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

