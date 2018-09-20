Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,261 Shares of Unitil Co. (UTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Unitil worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $781.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.05.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.40 million. research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

