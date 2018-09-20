Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 130,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.64. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

