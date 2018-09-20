Runners Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (RUNNERS)

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Runners has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Runners has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Runners coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000527 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Runners Coin Profile

Runners (RUNNERS) is a coin. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin . The official website for Runners is runners.cash

Buying and Selling Runners

Runners can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

