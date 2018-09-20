Rubies (RBIES) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last week, Rubies has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $139,437.00 and $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006959 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010487 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

