Royal Nickel (RNX) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41. 5,575,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 2,172,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Specifically, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Royal Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.15 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Nickel had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The company had revenue of C$10.27 million during the quarter.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

