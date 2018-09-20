Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 703,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,389 shares of company stock worth $5,995,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

