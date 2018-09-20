Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $33.84 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 485,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,842,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of COP opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.