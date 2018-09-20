Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.29 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,721 shares of company stock worth $7,420,827. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

