Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $69,252,000. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $364,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,895 shares of company stock valued at $113,191,907. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $365.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $176.55 and a one year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.10.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

