Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Position Trimmed by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

