Roth Capital Lowers Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Hold

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,078 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.44% of Superior Drilling Products worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

