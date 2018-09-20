Robert W. Baird Increases Sun Communities (SUI) Price Target to $106.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.86.

SUI opened at $100.98 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.05.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $625,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 499.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

