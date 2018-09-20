Robert Bernshteyn Sells 63,225 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $4,883,499.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $4,219,004.25.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $4,160,837.25.

On Thursday, June 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,558 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $353,544.38.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. BTIG Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Northland Securities lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,363,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

