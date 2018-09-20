RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (RIGS)

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,237. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.