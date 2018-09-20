Rimbit (RBT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Rimbit has a market cap of $114,083.00 and $1,339.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003887 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums . Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

