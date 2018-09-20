RigNet (RNET) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on RigNet in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. RigNet has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 13,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,491 and sold 14,718 shares valued at $289,512. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RigNet in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RigNet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RigNet by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

