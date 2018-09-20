Richard A. Montoni Sells 15,000 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $987,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,475,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 259,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

