Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Codexis worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Codexis by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Codexis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 219,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Lalonde sold 15,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 18,736 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $286,848.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,475.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,630 shares of company stock worth $5,294,812 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $976.60 million, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of -2.07.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

