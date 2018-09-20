Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,358 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Boeing worth $302,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,421,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,424,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,134,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,782,000 after purchasing an additional 521,442 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

BA stock opened at $365.22 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $251.17 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

