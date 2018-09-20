Reviewing Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) & Intersect ENT (XENT)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: XENT) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -34.38% -53.59% -32.15% Intersect ENT -17.22% -15.01% -13.27%

90.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Irhythm Technologies and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Intersect ENT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $93.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.24%. Given Intersect ENT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $98.51 million 22.60 -$29.42 million ($1.30) -71.50 Intersect ENT $96.30 million 9.28 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -52.41

Intersect ENT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.