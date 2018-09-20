Reviewing HCP (HCP) & ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

HCP (NYSE: NLY) and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HCP and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP 3.39% 1.12% 0.45% ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH 112.29% 12.10% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCP and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCP $1.85 billion 6.70 $414.16 million $1.95 13.51 ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH $1.48 billion 8.45 $1.57 billion $1.22 8.45

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HCP. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HCP and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP 2 10 4 0 2.13 ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH 0 5 0 0 2.00

HCP currently has a consensus target price of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH is more favorable than HCP.

Risk & Volatility

HCP has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. HCP pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

