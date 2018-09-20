Reviewing Gamco Investors (GBL) & Stifel Financial (SF)

Gamco Investors (NYSE: SF) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 24.59% -141.26% 72.93% Stifel Financial 7.97% 13.91% 1.79%

This table compares Gamco Investors and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.06 $77.80 million N/A N/A Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.35 $182.87 million $3.99 13.87

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gamco Investors and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gamco Investors has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Gamco Investors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

