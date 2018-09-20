Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 88,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,387. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

