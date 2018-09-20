Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.04. Approximately 95,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,744,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($3.01). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 2,397.35%. equities research analysts expect that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

