Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/10/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.54) price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.
- 9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,405 ($18.30) price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 8/31/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 8/30/2018 – Frontier Developments is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on the stock.
Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.50) on Thursday. Frontier Developments PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 288 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,540 ($20.06).
In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £52,250 ($68,060.44).
