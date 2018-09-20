Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.54) price target on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,405 ($18.30) price target on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/31/2018 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/30/2018 – Frontier Developments is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.50) on Thursday. Frontier Developments PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 288 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,540 ($20.06).

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £52,250 ($68,060.44).

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

