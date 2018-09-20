Research Analysts Set Expectations for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

NYSE:DLR opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.