Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.49 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $18,840,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,224,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,082 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 193.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 225,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,049.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Nicholson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $211,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

