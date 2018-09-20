Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Graham worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth $171,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Graham by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 324.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graham by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth $205,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald Graham purchased 1,800 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $550.21 per share, with a total value of $990,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.11, for a total transaction of $655,216.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $578.85 on Thursday. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $536.90 and a 1 year high of $625.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. Graham had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $672.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

