Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 1,512,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,927,135. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.