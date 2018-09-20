Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 240.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $394,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 697,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,029. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.